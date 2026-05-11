Volodymyr Zelensky: US remains committed to Ukraine

Despite the events in Iran, the United States remains engaged in the diplomatic process to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by UNIAN.

"It is clear that the war in Iran currently attracts the greatest attention of America and the President of the United States. But there is a priority and support from the American people to end this war in Europe as well. It is the Russian war that globally affects technological changes - the drastic development of military technologies themselves," Zelensky said.

He added that due to Russian aggression, killings have become more widespread, and threats - more dangerous. A number of Ukrainian partners understand this.

"Twenty countries are already working with Ukraine at various levels to establish drone deals with them. We already have political agreements with some countries, there will be contracts between manufacturers, and our military experience is already showing results. We will soon sign political agreements with some countries. We have also started preparing a deal on drones with Canada, and this is a very significant expansion of security cooperation," the president added.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned to visit Kiev. However, it later turned out that this trip did not take place due to Washington's lack of confidence in the possibility of progress in peace talks.

Meanwhile, Russia recently confirmed that the two could visit Moscow as part of peace talks on Ukraine. In particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, stressed that active telephone contacts between Washington and Moscow show that the US "has not abandoned the issue of resolving the Ukrainian conflict."