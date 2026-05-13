Lavrov: despite positive rhetoric between the US and Russia, real progress is lacking

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that despite the many positive statements about the potential of relations between the United States of America and Russia, in practice “nothing is happening“. This was reported by Reuters, quoted by News.bg.

After his victory in the US presidential elections in 2024, Donald Trump restored dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and repeatedly stated his intention to seek an end to the war in Ukraine, although so far without any results.

Lavrov noted that “positive words“ for cooperation in areas such as technology, energy and other projects have not turned into concrete actions, although Moscow appreciates the very beginning of dialogue on the part of Trump.

“However, in reality, nothing is happening“, he summed up, emphasizing that he has led Russian diplomacy since 2004.

According to him, the talks between Moscow and Washington do not differ significantly from the approach during the administration of former US President Joe Biden, with the exception of the standard diplomatic exchange that is normal between countries.

Lavrov added that the sanctions introduced during the previous US administration remain in force, and the current Trump administration has also taken additional measures aimed at the Russian economy.