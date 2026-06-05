Vladimir Putin: For the moment, I see no point in meeting with Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he sees no reason to meet with Vladimir Zelensky for the time being, after the Ukrainian president published an open letter proposing a meeting to negotiate an end to the war, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

Putin said at the World Economic Forum in St. Petersburg that Zelensky's letter contains brazen and aggressive passages and does not look like a sincere offer for negotiations.

"There are many elements of aggression in this letter. What is this? An attempt to create conditions for a personal meeting and negotiations, or creating an environment in which it is actually completely impossible to hold any personal meetings? "In my opinion, it's the latter," Putin said.

A day earlier, at a meeting with international media, Putin reiterated his tough stance on the war and said Russian troops were advancing daily. He added that U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposals could end the fighting if Kiev was ready to compromise. The two sides have accused each other of refusing to compromise, Reuters recalls. Earlier today, Russian nationalists dismissed Zelensky's letter as a malicious PR move aimed at causing discontent in Russia, not ending the war.

I have never refused a meeting with Zelensky, but there is no point in "pouring from one empty to another," Putin stressed.

"I know this, I have been through it. There was, I think, a reference to the Minsk agreements," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to him, the government in Kiev is insisting on a meeting solely to stop the advance of the Russian armed forces.

The Russian president added that some time ago, the leaders of Germany and France openly stated that the Minsk agreements were "empty work" and served only to gain time for Ukraine to rearm.

"Well, what do we need such ‘agreements’ for? That's why I don't see the point of meeting. It only makes sense for the Ukrainian side — to stop the advance of our armed forces. That's all," Putin emphasized. "And we need agreements not for six months, not for three months, but with a long historical perspective. Let the specialists work, prepare some solutions, and then we can meet, be present, as they say, at the signing of some documents. Or even sign something, but solutions must be found first."

Putin stressed that his response to Zelensky's letter was addressed not to "lovers of the epistolary genre", but to Russian servicemen on the front line.

"The whole country is looking at you, proud of you and counting on you. Work, brothers!", the Russian president said.

Putin added that everyone had seen how US President Donald Trump "educated" Zelensky during his last visit to Washington.

"We all saw how Donald in front of the whole world educated the author of this letter, paid attention to his dress code. You know, behaving all the time in the style of "Rambo: First Blood" "It may be appropriate in some places, but not everywhere," Putin said.

He thanked Trump for the "work" on Zelensky's manners, but added that "there is still work to be done".

"As for manners — in general, I want to thank Donald for this work. It is undoubtedly useful, but there is still work to be done. It must be continued," Putin stressed. He added that he treats Trump "as a colleague" and "with respect".

According to the Russian president, the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics is in accordance with international law and does not violate the UN Charter.

Putin added that although the Ukrainian attacks have caused some economic damage, he does not see a threat to the Russian economy and believes that Russia will remain attractive to investors.

"As for the hostilities, we proceed from the fact that they will end. And they will undoubtedly end when we achieve the goals we have set," he stressed.

Russia's development continues despite sanctions and the withdrawal of some companies.

"Where it is profitable, nothing has stopped. Energy projects in the Far East with some countries that have formally announced their withdrawal from the projects have not been terminated. "Everything is developing, everything is going well without any particular damage to us," he noted.

He stressed that this is especially true for relations with friendly countries: African countries, Asian countries, India, which "never succumbs to external pressure," and China.

"And within the framework of well-known organizations, everything has always been normal. And even more so — with our closest allies, partners and historical neighbors," Putin added.