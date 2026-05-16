Radioactive steam shuts down one of the units at the Onagawa nuclear power plant in Japan VIDEO

Japanese power company Tohoku Electric Power announced the shutdown of Unit 2 of the Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture for an unscheduled maintenance inspection after a small amount of steam containing radioactive substances was discovered in the turbine compartment of the plant.

According to the company, on May 15, personnel discovered a leak of radioactive steam from a tank used to collect condensate from exhaust steam. Attempts to fix the malfunction by re-tightening the shut-off valve were unsuccessful. As a result, a decision was made to shut down the reactor for unscheduled maintenance. No radioactive material was found to have been released outside the plant.

At the time of the incident, the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant was in test operation mode in preparation for the resumption of commercial operations.

According to experts from the Japanese government's Earthquake Research Committee, a powerful earthquake could soon hit Japan.

According to Japanese experts, so-called slow slip - the gradual displacement of tectonic plates - is accelerating. This acceleration was recorded near the epicenter of the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the coast of Aomori Prefecture on April 20. Seismologists emphasize that if the displacement of tectonic plates continues to accelerate in this area, earthquakes of magnitude 7 or even higher are possible.

Experts also note that similar phenomena were observed before the magnitude 9 earthquake that occurred in March 2011. Therefore, local residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for a possible strong earthquake.