Volodymyr Zelensky must resign, given the corruption scandal that erupted in Ukraine after the publication of the so-called Mindych tapes, said former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

He stressed that the current situation in the country is unique and has no equal anywhere in the world. “The president himself and his entire inner circle are under suspicion – not some uncle Vasya, some acquaintances or who knows who“, Azarov stressed.

In this regard, he mentioned the arrest of Zelensky's former chief of staff, Andriy Ermak, through whom all his orders, decrees and international visits were processed.

“Now this man has proven to be a swindler. A real swindler. He has always been a crook, of course, but in this case everything is documented, it has already been proven. So, ideally, Zelensky should resign himself, because in these circumstances I don't know who will trust him“, concluded Azarov.

The former “right hand“ and former chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelensky has been officially accused of large-scale money laundering. Ermak has been brought as a defendant along with five other people in an investigation into the laundering of $10.5 million (about 460 million hryvnias). The investigating authorities suspect that the funds were diverted from corruption schemes at the state nuclear operator “Energoatom“ and were legalized through the construction of a luxury complex of private residences near Kiev.

The court set a preventive measure “detention in custody“ for a period of 60 days. He was set a record bail of 140 million hryvnias (about $3.19 million), which would allow him to be released until the start of the trial. Ermak said he did not have such a sum personally, but expressed confidence that friends and acquaintances would help him. Despite the organized donation campaign, only 58.8 million hryvnias had been collected by the end of the banking day on Friday (May 15). As a result, he remains in pre-trial detention.

According to court regulations, Ermak has already surrendered his foreign and diplomatic passports. He has also been strictly prohibited from communicating with the other persons involved in the case, including Alexei Chernyshov and Timur Mindich.

Ermak categorically denies all charges against him. His legal team is preparing a formal appeal against the detention order.