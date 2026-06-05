The emergency situation in the Black Sea is rapidly escalating! At least four explosions of naval drones near Romania

The emergency situation in the Black Sea is rapidly escalating. The morning explosion of a naval drone in the Romanian port of Constanta was followed by a second explosion near the port, and two more naval drones detonated on the Ukrainian side. This is reported by the Romanian portal News.ro, citing sources from the country's rescue services.

According to the prefect of Constanta County Adrian Picu, the total number of lost or exploded drones in the area could reach five.

Where did the explosions take place?

''So far, a total of four drones have exploded - one inside the port itself, one near it at around 11:00 and two on the Ukrainian side of the border'', the sources from the rescue services said, without providing further details on material damage.

Adrian Picu specified to News.ro that one of the devices was exploded in international waters, but added the alarming warning that ''there could be three more maritime drones that are currently lost and floating freely at sea''. He noted that initial data indicate the Ukrainian origin of the machines, but additional technical checks are needed.

Earlier today, the Romanian Ministry of Defense indicated that the exploded naval drone was of the type actively used by Ukraine.

Shortly afterwards, the Ukrainian Navy issued an official statement on the case. Kiev confirmed that during a mission in the Black Sea operational area, one of their naval drones (type Magura V5) lost control. This happened under the influence of Russian electronic warfare equipment (EWB), as a result of which the drone deviated and reached the shores of Romania.

The state leadership in Bucharest announced that it was monitoring the situation with increased attention.

Romanian President Nikusor Dan was immediately informed of the incidents in Constanta while he was traveling to Montenegro for the EU-Western Balkans summit. Authorities have activated the emergency protocol "Red Intervention Plan", and the navy remains on alert for the remaining lost naval drones in the Black Sea.