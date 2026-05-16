Russia has discovered how to protect its "Shahed" drones from Ukrainian interceptors

The Russians continue to look for ways to protect their "Shaheds" from Ukrainian interceptor drones, communications systems specialist and advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Sergey (Flash) Beskrestnov shared on Telegram.

There were "reasonable suspicions" that the Russians had begun installing electronic warfare (EW) systems on some "Shaheds" to suppress anti-aircraft drones and jam radar stations.

"There is nothing unexpected for us here, but it is important to keep the whole situation under control, even before the facts are confirmed," he added Flash.

As UNIAN reported, the Russians are constantly experimenting with "Shahed" drones. Earlier it was reported that some drones have begun to mount "air-to-air" missiles (for example, the P-60). These modifications are designed to counter Ukrainian aircraft.

Other experiments include jet versions with more powerful engines, which reach higher speeds and are better able to evade air defenses. In addition, the drones are being equipped with rear-view cameras to avoid interceptors.