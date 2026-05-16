The purge continues! The Israeli army also eliminated the head of the military wing of Hamas

The head of the military wing of "Hamas" - Iz al-Din al-Haddad, was killed in the Israeli strikes on May 15. A senior official of the organization told "Reuters".

"Hamas" has not yet publicly confirmed Haddad's death.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz, that Haddad was targeted, although it was not clear whether he was killed.

According to the two, Haddad was the architect of the October 7, 2023, attacks launched by Hamas militants that led to the Gaza war.

Iz al-Din al-Haddad, who became the group's military chief after Israel killed Mohammed Sinwar in May 2025, "is responsible for the murder, kidnapping and harm caused to thousands of Israeli civilians and soldiers," the statement from Netanyahu and Katz said.

In the attack yesterday, medics in Gaza said that At least seven people, including three women and a child, were killed and at least 50 injured in airstrikes targeting an apartment and a vehicle.