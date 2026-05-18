Russia attacks Odessa with dozens of drones

On the night of May 18, the Russian army attacked Odessa with dozens of assault drones, hitting residential buildings. According to preliminary data, two people were injured, including a child.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, an air raid alert was issued at around 1:00 a.m.

Monitoring channels first reported that dozens of Russian drones were approaching Odessa and the Odessa region. Soon after, explosions began in Odessa, fires broke out, and “shahedi“ were spotted in various areas.

Subsequently, Odessa Police Chief Sergiy Lysak reported that residential buildings in Odessa were damaged as a result of the night attack by enemy drones. According to preliminary data, two people were injured. An 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man are receiving all necessary medical care, Lisak noted.

“In addition to residential buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten were damaged. Emergency response teams have already been deployed to help Odessa residents. All emergency services and utilities are working to eliminate the consequences“, the official said.

According to eyewitnesses, fires broke out in the city as a result of the strikes, including in an apartment building.

On May 16, Russia carried out a massive drone strike in the southern Odessa region - the city of Izmail. Residential and port infrastructure was damaged.

A drone hit a five-story apartment building, damaging the facade and glazing, and balconies and a car service on the ground floor caught fire. A one-story apartment building was also damaged. Two people were injured.

In addition, the strikes damaged overhead power lines, which led to power outages in 39 settlements in Izmail region - 22,662 customers were left without electricity.