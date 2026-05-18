Kim Jong-un: Border with southern neighbors must be an impregnable fortress

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has demanded that the border with South Korea be turned into an “impregnable fortress“ at a meeting with commanders of army divisions and brigades, KCNA reported.

“Speaking on our party's policy of territorial defense aimed at strengthening the front units guarding the southern border and turning this border into an impregnable fortress, he expressed his vision for the future reorganization of the military structure and the military-technical strengthening of key units, including the front units, as an important solution for more effective military deterrence“, the statement said.“Kim Jong-un, however, noted that the country must be defended “first of all through ideology and faith, not physical force“, calling them “the unique secret of the fighting power of the North Korean army“. Only by "firmly adhering to an unshakable belief in their cause and tirelessly pursuing ideological revolution" will the military be able to "firmly defend the honor and status of the world's strongest army," he argued.