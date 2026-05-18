New York Times: Shepherd Discovers Another Secret Israeli Military Base in Iraq and Is Killed

Another Israeli military base has been discovered in Iraq, the „New York Times“ reported, citing Iraqi and other regional officials.

According to the newspaper, the „secured Israeli military facility“ was discovered by a shepherd named Awad al-Shamari.

According to the newspaper, the man contacted Iraqi forces, telling them about soldiers, helicopters and tents he saw at the facility. Witnesses reported that the shepherd was later killed when his car was hit by a helicopter. A relative of al-Shammari confirmed this information.

“The base that al-Shammari stumbled upon... was used during the 12-day war against Tehran in June 2025“, the newspaper reported, citing security officials from a regional state.

The Israeli military is said to have spent more than a year building a covert facility in Iraq to conduct operations against Iran. According to one source, the Israeli military has begun preparations to establish the base as early as 2024.

Two regional security officials said the base was used by Israel to provide air support, refueling and medical assistance.

“It was intended only for a temporary presence to assist in military operations“, the publication said.

An Iraqi official confirmed the existence of the facility to the New York Times, noting that the base is located in the western desert region of the country.

On May 9, the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, claimed that Israeli authorities had established a secret military base in the Iraqi desert to carry out air strikes against Iran in the summer of 2025.