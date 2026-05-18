Trump on Iran: Nothing will be left of them

Diplomatic efforts are at a dead end, and now US President Trump is once again using very harsh words towards Iran: nothing will be left of them if they do not change their position quickly, he warned.

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with destruction amid stalled diplomatic efforts. “The clock is ticking on Iran and they better move or there will be nothing left of them. Time is running out“, the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump had already threatened Iran with similar drastic words in early April. “An entire civilization will perish tonight and never be resurrected again“, he said on April 7. A day later, a ceasefire came into effect, which the US president later extended for an indefinite period, the German public broadcaster ARD recalls in this regard.

No lasting solution in sight

So far, all efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict and its severe economic consequences have proven fruitless. Trump recently described Iran's response to the US proposal to end the war as "garbage". The lack of progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war is causing increasing frustration in Washington.

"A ceasefire is hanging in the balance," Trump said last Monday. Even after his visit to Beijing last week, it was initially unclear whether his visit to China, an important ally of Iran, had contributed in any way to ending the war.

Meanwhile, it has become clear that Iran has presented Washington with a new proposal for achieving peace. Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai said that Tehran had submitted its offer on Sunday through the intermediary of Pakistan. However, details were not disclosed.

Klingbeil: "Serious threat to the world economy"

Meanwhile, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil warned of the global economic consequences of the war in Iran. In his words, "this war is causing enormous damage to economic development". On the eve of the meeting of the finance ministers of the G-7 countries in Paris, he stated that the war in Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are “a serious threat to the global economy”. Everything possible must be done to put a lasting end to the conflict and guarantee free sea routes, the German politician emphasized.

In this regard, the ARD notes that the G-7 format is the appropriate framework for discussing these sensitive issues with the US and other countries.