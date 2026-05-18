A week after Trump! Vladimir Putin leaves for China

A senior adviser to Vladimir Putin confirmed today that the Russian president will arrive in China tomorrow for a two-day visit, TASS and Reuters reported, quoted by Reuters.

Putin will arrive in Beijing tomorrow evening Chinese time and will be welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, announced the Russian president's adviser on foreign policy Yuri Ushakov. "After that, our president will head to the state residence for honored guests "Jiaoyutai". On the morning of May 20 at 11:00 local time (7:00 Bulgarian time - ed. note) the ceremony for his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping will begin on the central square in Beijing - "Tiananmen", said Ushakov, quoted by TASS.

Xi and Putin will discuss all areas of bilateral relations, including the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline project, the adviser to the Russian head of state also said, quoted by Reuters.

According to Ushakov, the Russian delegation will include senior representatives of state power and heads of large companies such as oil producer "Rosneft" and gas concerns "Novatek" and "Gazprom". The "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline One day, another 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year could be transported from Russian gas fields in the Arctic through Mongolia to China, Reuters notes.

Ushakov drew attention to the fact that close ties between Moscow and Beijing are becoming increasingly important, given the current global crises.

In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun announced today that the meeting between the two leaders will exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, Xinhua news agency reported, noting that this will be the 25th visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China.

"The two sides see this meeting as an opportunity to continue to elevate the development of Sino-Russian relations to a higher level," Guo Jiakun emphasized.