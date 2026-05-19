Vladimir Putin heads to China for two-day visit

Ahead of his official visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Chinese people in a video message, noting the "unprecedented level" of relations between the two countries.

The Russian head of state will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness. The president will be accompanied by a representative delegation, including deputy prime ministers, ministers, heads of state corporations and representatives of big business.

„Dear Chinese friends, I welcome you! "I am glad to visit Beijing again at the invitation of my long-time good friend, President Xi Jinping," he said.

The president noted that relations between the two countries have already reached an unprecedented level. Their special character is manifested in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, readiness for cooperation as equals and conducting a respectful dialogue, as well as mutual support on issues affecting the interests of Moscow and Beijing, including the protection of sovereignty and state unity.

Putin stressed that Russia and China are confident in the future and are actively developing contacts in various areas, from politics to defense. He noted the commitment of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to long-term cooperation with Russia.

The president stressed that Russia has great respect for China's history, its achievements in culture, art and science, and is interested in even greater rapprochement of the peoples of the two countries. The mutual introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China not only facilitates business and tourist exchanges, but also opens up new opportunities for communication and establishing contacts between citizens.

He expressed confidence that Moscow and Beijing will continue to do everything possible to deepen their partnership for the sake of the dynamic development of the two countries and the well-being of their peoples, as well as in the interests of maintaining global security and stability.

„See you soon in Beijing!“, Putin concluded.

As Yuri Ushakov, the presidential aide for international affairs, told reporters earlier, the video address was recorded instead of Putin's usual article in the Chinese media.