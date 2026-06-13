Zaporozhye NPP without external power supply for second day

Zaporozhye NPP has been left without external power supply for a second day. Its internal consumption is supported by diesel generators, there are no violations in the operation of safety systems, reported the director of communications of ZAPP Evgenia Yashina.

Zaporozhye NPP lost external power supply on Wednesday evening due to the shutdown of the reserve high-voltage power line with a voltage of 330 kilovolts Ferosplavnaya-1. Reserve diesel generators were put into operation at the station. The main line "Dneprovskaya" 750 kilovolts has been disconnected due to a fault since March 24.

"The station has been without external power supply for more than two days. Its needs are supported by the operation of diesel generators," said Yashina.

According to her, there are no violations in the operation of safety systems, the situation is under control of the station staff.