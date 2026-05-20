Russia and China are approaching an agreement on the "Power of Siberia 2" project

Russia and China have largely reached an agreement on the main parameters of the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

“The president said today during the negotiations that there is generally agreement on the main parameters of "Power of Siberia 2". This applies to both the route and the method of construction,“ Peskov told journalists. He added that some details of the project remain to be specified, but a general understanding has already been reached.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that there is still no clarity on the timing of the project's implementation.

“There is still no clarity. This is still commercial information. But this is a big enough achievement,“ he said.