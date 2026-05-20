Iran warns of 'many more surprises' in possible resumption of war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any resumption of war against Iran would lead to “many more surprises”, adding that Iranian armed forces have gained new experience and capabilities during conflict with US and Israel, IRNA news agency reported, quoted by BTA.

In an article in Ex today, Araghchi pointed out that months after the start of the war, the US Congress acknowledged that dozens of aircraft worth billions of dollars had been destroyed. "Our powerful armed forces have established themselves as the first to shoot down the much-touted F-35 fighter jet," he said.

“With the lessons learned and the knowledge gained, the return to war will bring many more surprises,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

The statement comes amid heightened military rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who in recent days has warned of a possible renewal of strikes against Iran if indirect diplomatic talks fail to produce an agreement.

According to Tehran, the US-Israeli offensive, which began on February 28, targeted civilian infrastructure, residential areas, educational institutions and cultural sites, killing high-ranking Iranian military and officials.

Iran claims that its armed forces carried out 100 waves of strikes in response strikes against strategic American and Israeli targets in the region.