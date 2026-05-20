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Magyar expects progress on rights of Hungarian minority in Ukraine, plans meeting with Zelensky

Magyar expects progress on rights of Hungarian minority in Ukraine, plans meeting with Zelensky

Hungarian PM expresses support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, calls for quick end to war with international guarantees

Май 20, 2026 14:55 73

Magyar expects progress on rights of Hungarian minority in Ukraine, plans meeting with Zelensky - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said he hopes talks between Budapest and Kiev on the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in Ukraine will end with a result. He also said he expects to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in western Ukraine in June, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

During a press conference after talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Poland, Magyar stressed that Ukraine has the right to defend its territorial integrity with all available means. He added that the war must be ended as soon as possible and end with a sustainable peace backed by international guarantees.