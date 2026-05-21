Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Paria called the US government's accusations against Raul Castro a farce.

„We condemn the farce of the US government, which has brought an illegal and illegitimate accusation against the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro Ruz“, he wrote in X.

„This action exposes lies and aims to cover up well-documented historical facts about the events that led to the downing of two planes belonging to the terrorist organization „Brothers of Salvation“ in Cuban airspace in legitimate self-defense.“

According to the minister, these US actions aim to “reinforce a false narrative and justify increased aggression against the Cuban people“. Rodríguez Paria also noted that such measures are being taken by “the same government that is implicated in organizing and carrying out terrorist and violent acts against Cuba from its territory and that recently carried out extrajudicial executions of nearly 200 people in international waters in the Caribbean and the Pacific for alleged links to drug trafficking operations“.

“Cuba will not give up its inalienable right to self-defense“, the minister stressed. “We declare our firm support for the army general and our unwavering commitment to defend the homeland, the revolution and socialism.“

The US government's accusations against Castro are part of Washington's policy of increasing pressure on Cuba, said Russian Ambassador to Havana Victor Coronelli.

“The accusations raised in the US against Army General Raul Castro are part of Washington's policy of increasing pressure on Cuba“, the diplomat wrote in X. He stressed that “this decision only demonstrates a desire to find pretexts to escalate tensions around the island“.