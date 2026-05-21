Trump spoke with Erdogan: Tough and strong man, great ally! His people respect him

Trump said he had a “very good“ phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I had a very good phone call with President Erdogan. We have a very good relationship. Isn't it great to have good relationships with some pretty powerful people? He's a tough guy, but nobody has the relationship that I have with him.“

“I think he's a real ally. Some people doubt that, but I think he's a great ally and his people respect him," Trump added.

The US-Turkey relationship is in a phase of pragmatic rapprochement and increased diplomatic dialogue, driven by the personal chemistry between Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although deep strategic differences on regional issues remain.

Turkey is preparing to host the NATO strategic summit on July 7-8, 2026 in Ankara. The country is calling on European allies to use the forum to recalibrate and balance their ties with Washington.

Turkey has expressed concern about a possible reduction in American commitment to European security and has openly called on the alliance to be ready for a transformation towards a more balanced sharing of responsibilities.

Ankara is positioning itself as a major diplomatic bridge. Turkey has been actively working to maintain and extend the ceasefire in the US-Iran conflict, with Erdogan expressing optimism to Trump that the contentious issues with Tehran can be resolved through sensible negotiations. Turkey has even expressed its readiness to join a potential mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz after a lasting peace agreement is reached.

The new geopolitical reality in Syria has opened the door for closer coordination between the two countries to limit Iranian influence, although US support for the Kurdish forces (YPG/SDF) remains a historical point of tension.

Negotiations and plans by Washington to gradually and partially lift US defense sanctions against Turkey are underway. Discussions continue around the delivery of F-16 aircraft and Turkey’s potential return to the fifth-generation F-35 fighter program. However, the main legal obstacle to the F-35 remains unresolved – Washington still demands that Turkey completely abandon the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

A serious divergence remains in their rhetoric and policies towards Israel. While Washington supports Israel, Ankara sharply criticizes Tel Aviv's actions and insists on an immediate two-state solution.