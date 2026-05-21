China, US jointly crack down on international drug trafficking networks

China's Ministry of Public Security announced that law enforcement agencies in the country and the United States have formed a well-functioning joint mechanism to crack down on international drug trafficking networks.

Since 2024, drug enforcement regulators from the two countries have jointly investigated cases of transnational trafficking of new psychotropic substances. In February, acting on information provided by the US side, police in Tianjin city (central China) detained a suspect involved in drug trafficking and uncovered a supply chain for illegal drugs.

“The successful resolution of this case not only demonstrates the well-functioning cooperation mechanism between China and the United States in drug control, but also represents a practical result of the two countries' joint fight against cross-border crime,“ the ministry said.

It is noted that Beijing and Washington take a firm stance on combating drug trafficking and demonstrate maximum intolerance to it.