The attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Starobilsk Pedagogical College in the LPR demonstrates that Ukraine and its leaders are responsible for escalating the conflict and undermining efforts to resolve it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“By committing atrocities against children in Starobilsk, the Kiev regime and its leaders bear full responsibility for escalating hostilities and undermining political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict“, the ministry told the “Izvestia“ newspaper.

Ukrainian drones hit a dormitory housing 86 students yesterday, causing the building to collapse. According to the latest reports, six people were killed, 39 were injured, and 15 others are missing. There were no military facilities near the academic building.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to prepare proposals for a response to the attack, and the Foreign Ministry to inform the international community about the crime of the Ukrainian armed forces. The head of state also called on the Ukrainian military not to carry out orders from the command in Kiev.