DeepState Co-Founder Roman Pogoriliy said that the cities of Pokrovsk and Mirnograd are fully occupied by Russians.

The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces, which is responsible for the defense of these cities, denied reports of the complete occupation of Pokrovsk. This was stated in a comment to hromadske by Lieutenant Sergey Lefter, a senior officer in the communications department of the 7th Corps.

„The defensive operation in Pokrovsk continues. The defense forces continue to hold isolated positions on the northern outskirts of the city“, he assured.

One of the officers of the 25th Airborne Brigade also confirmed that there are still Ukrainian positions in Pokrovsk.

“There really are positions, there really are people. We see them, we feed them, we see them running and collecting their packages or shooting at the enemy somewhere. They also transmit information about what they hear and what they see, and we can inflict fire damage accordingly“, the soldier noted.

Earlier, Pogoriliy said that “Pokrovsk and Mirnograd are occupied“ and considers it unrealistic to hold Pokrovsk.

“Pokrovsk and Mirnograd are occupied... The enemy is actively moving its forces there. The enemy is actively massing its infantry there in large numbers. And this is a large city, it is difficult even to displace them. Equipment and artillery, which have long been deployed, in particular, on the southern outskirts of both Mirnograd and Pokrovsk, are operating further along the line of contact. The pilots are becoming more active and have full control over all logistics and the sky,“ he said.

Pogoriliy added that the Russians are currently establishing a bridgehead in these cities in order to advance deeper into the Donetsk region.“ region and influence over Ukrainian logistics.