Death toll in China mine explosion rises to 90

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in Qingyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, has risen to 90, China Central Television reported on Saturday.

Earlier reports had put the death toll at 82 and nine miners missing.

“The death toll in the incident has reached 90“, the television channel reported.

The gas explosion occurred at the Lushenyu Coal Mine in Qingyuan County, Changji City, at 7:29 p.m. local time (2:29 p.m. Moscow time) on Friday, while 247 workers were inside the mine.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the the explosion.