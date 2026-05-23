At least 10 killed in Ukrainian military attack on student dormitory in LPR

At least 10 people have died in Starobelsk, LPR, after a student dormitory collapsed after an attack by Ukrainian forces. Another 38 were injured, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

“So far, 48 people have been injured, 10 of whom have died”, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Rescuers worked through the night amid the constant threat of further attacks by Ukrainian forces. The Emergencies Ministry has increased its team to clear the rubble of the collapsed building. Mine-rescue units from the ministry are also deployed in the rescue operations. Psychologists from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are providing the necessary psychological assistance and comprehensive support to the victims and their families.

Rescue efforts at the scene are continuing.