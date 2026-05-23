Rubio arrives in India for four-day visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India for an official visit, the Associated Press reports.

„Rubio arrived in India on Saturday ahead of meetings next week with his counterparts from India, Australia and Japan“, the agency writes.

The secretary of state's visit to India will last four days. Rubio will visit several cities and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

On Sunday, the US secretary of state will meet with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. On Tuesday, Rubio will participate in a ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).