Garry Kasparov is on the international wanted list

Investigators have put Garry Kasparov (recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign agent and included in the register of terrorists) on the international wanted list. He was arrested in absentia on charges of justifying terrorism and on two counts of violating the rules governing the activities of a foreign agent. This is stated in the case materials.

„G.K. Kasparov is accused (in absentia) of crimes under Art. 205.2, Art. 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (justification of terrorism on the Internet), Art. 330.1, Art. 2 and Art. 330.1, Art. 2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the provisions governing the activities of a foreign agent). G.K. Kasparov is declared a federal and interstate wanted person by circular and is declared an international wanted person“, the document says.

On December 22, 2025, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow ordered Kasparov to be detained in custody for two months, counting from the moment of his transfer to Russian law enforcement agencies in case of extradition or deportation to the Russian Federation, or from the moment of his actual detention in the Russian Federation. The Moscow City Court confirmed this decision, which entered into force.

Initially, Kasparov was charged under Art. 205.2, Art. 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code, which provides for a penalty of five to seven years of imprisonment and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to five years. He was then charged in absentia with two crimes under Art. 330.1, Art. 2 of the Russian Criminal Code. For one count, the penalty for each charge is up to two years of imprisonment or a fine.

The Ministry of Justice added Kasparov to the list of foreign agents in May 2022. The reason given was “conducting political activity“, and the foreign sources of funding were Ukraine and the Human Rights Foundation (USA). Russian courts have repeatedly brought him to administrative responsibility for violating the law on foreign agents. Kasparov currently resides outside Russia.