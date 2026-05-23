In response to false claims by Westerners at the UN that there were no strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on the college in Starobilsk, LPR, Russia is organizing a visit to the site of the tragedy for foreign correspondents. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

This is due to the blatant lies spread in the UN Security Council by “Westerners“, namely the “disgraced“ permanent representative of Latvia, that there were no strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on the college in Starobilsk, the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

As Zakharova ironically added, she hopes CNN and BBC “don’t have a break“.

On the night of May 22, the Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack the academic building and dormitory of the Starobyl Vocational College of the Luhansk Pedagogical University. At the time of the attack, 86 children aged 14 to 18 were there. According to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 48 people were injured, 10 of whom died. The head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik specified that 11 people are still missing.