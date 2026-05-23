Falling debris from drones caused a fire early this morning at an oil terminal in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. Two people were injured, authorities said, as quoted by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

The operational headquarters in the southern Krasnodar region wrote on Telegram that several technical and administrative buildings were engulfed in flames. Debris also fell on the facility's oil storage facility, the information added.

Emergency and rescue teams are working at the scene. The injured were on the street when the drones attacked the port. They have been hospitalized.

Video footage was shared on unofficial Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, allegedly showing a fire in the port area.

The operational headquarters said the drones also caused damage to residential buildings in the northern city of Anapa, BTA reports.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks with medium- and long-range drones in recent months. The main target is the oil industry, and the idea is to reduce the financial revenues from this sector, which help Moscow wage the war. Some of these attacks were carried out in Central Russia and the Urals, at least 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border.

Yesterday, Ukrainian forces also attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, about 700 km from the border.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote in Ex that, according to data as of May 21, 11 Russian oil refineries had been hit since the beginning of the month, including the one in Kirishi, which is one of the largest refineries in Russia.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 348 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by Russia last night, including over the Moscow region.