Anomaly detected during Starship test flight in the US

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has detected an anomaly involving a rocket booster during a test of the Starship spacecraft. It returned to Earth the night after the flight. The mission was the 12th test of the vehicle, but the first for a significantly revised design (Version 3). The rocket launched for the first time from the new launch pad at the Starbase spaceport in Texas.

„The FAA is aware of an anomaly that occurred during the 12th flight of the SpaceX Starship, launched from Texas on May 22. The anomaly affected the Super Heavy booster during its turn over the American Gulf,“, the FAA website says.

According to the FAA, debris from the booster fell into a danger area. There were no reports of injuries or damage. The FAA will assess the situation later. The next Starship launch has been postponed several times. On Thursday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the flight was canceled at the last minute due to technical issues.