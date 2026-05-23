The BBC has officially refused to visit the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, and CNN is “on vacation“, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The BBC has officially refused to visit Starobelsk“, the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel. “CNN is on vacation”, joked Zakharova, hinting that the company had also not received any requests. The diplomat accompanied the text message with an image from the finale of the children's series “Yeralash“ with the inscription “That's all!“

Earlier, in response to the false statements of Westerners before the UN Security Council that there were no strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on the college in Starobelsk, LPR, the Russian side began organizing a visit to the scene of the tragedy for foreign correspondents.