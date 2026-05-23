The High Representative of the International Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina admitted that pressure from the US cont

Greek Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos visited the “Skaramangas“ shipyard near Athens on Tuesday, where he met with the shipyard's president Georgios Prokopio and CEO Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, the Greek agency ANA-MPA reported for BTA. He was given a tour of the facilities and informed about the extensive modernization program currently underway there, with the aim of restoring the shipyard as a major center for heavy industry and shipping.

During his visit, Theodorikakis stressed that the shipbuilding industry is a national pledge for Greece to be productive.

The main focus of the visit was on the investments being made to modernize the critical infrastructure, equipment and operational capabilities of the “Skaramangas“ shipyard. In this context, 20 million euros have already been allocated for restoration and modernization activities. In addition, an investment program worth 100 million euros is being implemented, which will allow the full use of the facilities in the coming years. After 2023, a total of 118 ships were serviced there, and the shipyard currently has the capacity to service up to 60 ships of all types per year.