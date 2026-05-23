Participants in the upcoming anti-government protest organized by students are heading to Belgrade

Participants in the upcoming anti-government protest in Serbia, the first of the year, which starts at 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. Bulgarian time), are moving organized or individually to "Slavia" Square in Belgrade.

The assembly points are located at four locations in the Serbian capital, but many people are coming to Belgrade from other Serbian cities in their personal cars or other types of private transport.

Posts on the Instagram account "Students participating in the blockade" indicate places for first aid, as the organizers of the protest fear possible provocations and acts of violence.

"Be careful! Take care of others (around you) too!", the posts read.

Earlier today it was reported that rail transport in the country has been temporarily suspended. It was later clarified that the reason was "an anonymous tip about explosive devices placed in all arriving trains and depots", which led to the suspension of rail traffic.

The Serbian government has stopped rail transport twice in the past before student protests, which are part of a large movement that emerged after the collapse of the railway station canopy in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad in November 2024, which killed 16 people and seriously injured one, DPA recalls.

Serbian students led protesters who are calling on the country's President Aleksandar Vucic to resign over the tragedy and accusing the government of negligence and corruption.

The government responded to the protests with brutal repression against demonstrators and arbitrary arrests of organizers and supporters, it also notes DPA.

"Students win" is the main motto of today's protest, written on banners, T-shirts or flyers that citizens are carrying.

On "Slavia" Square – the main location of today's demonstration – A special stage has been built for speakers, and a banner with the inscription "Students win" has been placed on it.

"We don't want much, let's schedule elections, we can't continue living in this country ruled by people without morals and without a clear and honest vision for the future", 34-year-old Moimir Bajalovic, who came from Zrenjanin to participate in today's protest, told BTA.

Twenty-two-year-old Ivana Grlić arrived in Belgrade by bicycle from Aradželovac and told BTA that she had enjoyed the distance of about 70 kilometers, enjoying the beautiful Serbian nature in the vicinity.

"I passed by the television tower on Avala Hill near Belgrade, where a banner was lowered, albeit briefly, which also read "The students are winning!", said Grlic.

In front of the Faculty of Law in Belgrade, one of the rallying points of the protest, students today celebrated the birthday of a 90-year-old man who was injured days ago during another protest, but is now back on his feet, regional television En1 reports.

Since the morning, there has been a heavy police presence throughout the city, including in "Pioneer Park", where supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic gathered to show their support.

A banner "We are with Vucic!" was also raised by Serbs in North Macedonia during a specially organized march that took place early today in the afternoon in Kumanovo.

According to information on the portal „Local“ Hundreds of citizens from North Macedonia gathered in Kumanovo to express their support for the Serbian president. The march featured flags of Serbia and North Macedonia, as well as banners that read that Skopje and Kumanovo are with Vucic.