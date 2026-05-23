Co-chair of the „Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) Tino Hrupaala said that Chancellor Friedrich Merz pursues policy in the interests of Ukraine.

„Chancellor Merz pursues policy in the interests of Ukraine. We pursue policy in the interests of Germany“, he said in a video address published on X.

Hrupaala recalled that last Friday the AfD faction in the Bundestag demanded that the „Nord Stream“ thermal power plant not be transferred to Ukraine. „We need it in order to receive gas from „Nord Stream“ in the future“, the AfD leader emphasized. „Our taxpayers pay 100 billion euros for Ukraine.“ “The construction of “Nord Stream“ cost approximately 18 billion euros, and a pipeline vital to our industry was blown up“, the politician recalled. In this context, he noted that seven suspects in the terrorist attack on the gas pipeline have been identified, with five of them at large in Ukraine.

“We have requested the establishment of a commission to investigate [the terrorist attack] and to demand that the perpetrators be punished“, Chrupala noted. “We must not reward attacks on energy infrastructure and sovereignty“, he added, calling on the authorities not to give Kiev the “Nord Stream“ thermal power plant.

The leader of “Alternative for Germany“ also opposed Merz's proposal to grant Ukraine a special status of “associate member“ in the EU. “This is the wrong course of action”, he said. According to Chrupala, the conflict in Ukraine must first be resolved diplomatically and a stable world order established in Europe.