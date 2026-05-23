Rubio: Progress in Iran talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that progress has been made in talks with Iran and news can be expected in the next few days.

“I don't have any news for you right now, but maybe later today. Or maybe not. I hope there is, but I'm not sure yet“, he told reporters in New Delhi, responding to a question about the dialogue with the Islamic Republic.

“There has been some progress. Even as I speak, work is underway. There is a possibility that later today, tomorrow or in a few days we will have something to say“, added the top US diplomat, who is on a visit to India.