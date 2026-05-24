Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles; there are casualties in Kiev

Explosions are heard in Kiev, air defense is working, there are already injuries, fires and destroyed buildings, UNIAN reported. So far, nine people have been injured, five of whom are hospitalized and four have been examined on the spot.

In the Shevchenko district, the entrance to a shelter on the territory of a school has collapsed, a fire is burning on the second floor of the educational institution. In the same area, a nine-story apartment building was hit on the 3rd and 4th floors.

Russian drones have been spotted in Chernihiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported cruise missiles in Chernihiv region flying towards Kyiv region.

A 20-story apartment building was hit on the 13th floor in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. Rockets are still flying towards the city, Vitali Klitschko reported.

The Air Force reported that the capital was under massive enemy missile attack and urged citizens to stay in shelters. Cruise missiles are flying towards the capital from the southern and eastern parts of the Kiev region.

In the Dniprovsky district, a drone crashed into a private residential building and a shed, a fire broke out.

In the Darnytsky district, a warehouse was hit, and debris from the drone fell onto the roof of a 24-story residential building.

A drone hit a supermarket in the Desnyansky district.

In the Obolonsky district, a drone hit a 16-story residential building on the 12th and 13th floors. There is a fire. A one-story private house is also on fire, as is a non-residential building.

In the Solomensky district, a drone hit a 24-story residential building. The fire is on the 20th floor. Debris also fell on a single-story private residential building.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported approximately 30 drones in the area of the Kiev Reservoir, flying towards the capital.

Remains of drones were burning in an open area in the Holosiivskyi district.