It is planned to develop 75 master plans for the development of key settlements in Donbas and Novorossiya by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnulin announced.

„Twenty-six master plans have already been developed, and another 75 will be ready by 2030, including for the coastal zone, in accordance with the potential for the development of tourism, housing construction and the overall development strategy of the Azov region“, he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of the united regions of Russia.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that systematic work has been established on the development of the new regions. „The task is large-scale and complex. We understand how to solve it. Systematic work has been established on the development of the new regions. I am confident that all the goals and objectives you have set for yourself will be achieved,“ he noted.