Israel and Hezbollah exchange airstrikes, one killed

23-year-old Senior Sergeant Noam Hamburger, who served in the 401st Armored Brigade, was killed in a border area in northern Israel, the army press service reported,

Two other soldiers were wounded with him, one of them seriously.

According to The Times of Israel, this happened after a drone strike loaded with explosives was launched from Lebanese territory by the armed forces of the Shiite organization Hezbollah.

As the media notes, this is the ninth death of an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon since the ceasefire between Israel and the Shiite organization Hezbollah came into effect on April 17, but the two sides continue to regularly exchange isolated strikes in the border areas along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The Israeli forces (IDF) maintain a ground presence and have established a security buffer zone about 8 to 10 kilometers inside southern Lebanon. The Israeli army regularly issues emergency orders for the forced evacuation of Lebanese villages, preparing new operations against the group's positions.

In recent hours, dozens of Israeli airstrikes have hit targets in Lebanon. At least 10 people were killed in strikes in the area of ​​the city of Tyre, including six medical personnel (paramedics) and a child, which prompted sharp humanitarian criticism from the Lebanese Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

„Hezbollah“ has switched to more sophisticated and offensive methods. It carries out coordinated attacks with swarms of explosive FPV drones controlled via fiber optic cable to bypass Israeli jamming. Successful strikes have been carried out on Israeli positions in Northern Israel (Galilee), including against the Iron Dome anti-aircraft system.

In Southern Lebanon (especially around the Bint Jbeil area), the first sustained and direct ground clashes between Hezbollah fighters and IDF infantry since the beginning of the ceasefire are taking place.