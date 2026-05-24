Putin will be glad to see African leaders at Moscow summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated African leaders on Africa Day and noted that he would be glad to see them in Moscow for the summit in October.

„Accept my warmest congratulations on Africa Day - a holiday that symbolizes the victory of the peoples of your continent over colonialism, their aspiration for freedom, peace and prosperity“, said a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

The president expressed confidence that the third Russia-Africa summit, to be held in Moscow in October, will help identify new prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation with African partners in various areas. „I will be glad to see African leaders in Moscow. I sincerely wish you good health and success in your public life, and to your fellow citizens – peace and prosperity,” Putin said.

In his congratulatory message, the Russian President also noted the shared desire to build a multipolar world without dictatorship and discrimination.

“The Russian Federation attaches great importance to strengthening traditionally friendly relations with African countries. We are united by our desire to build a fair, multipolar world order, based on true equality and the rule of international law, free from all forms of discrimination and dictatorship“, the telegram says.

The head of state noted the successes of African countries in the economic and social spheres and emphasized their increasingly significant role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda. “Within the African Union, as well as in a number of subregional organizations, constructive interaction is expanding, mechanisms for a collective response to local conflicts and crises are being developed, and integration processes are constantly advancing“, the president noted.