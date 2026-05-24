Israel Destroys Four Hamas Weapons Depots

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they have destroyed four weapons depots belonging to the radical militant wing of Hamas in the central Gaza Strip.

„In the past 24 hours, the IDF struck and destroyed three Hamas weapons depots in the central Gaza Strip. Among the weapons found and neutralized at these sites were anti-tank missiles, long-range weapons, RPGs, body armor and other combat equipment. Earlier this week, the IDF neutralized another Hamas weapons depot in the central Gaza Strip. "Explosives, RPGs, hand grenades and cartridges were found at the site," the statement said.

“After the strikes, secondary detonations were recorded, indicating the presence of weapons at the sites,“ the department added.