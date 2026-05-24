Russian troops did not strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

The Russian military did not plan or carry out any strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“No strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine were planned or carried out“, the Ministry of Defense said.

During a massive strike with missiles “Oreshnik“, “Iskander“, “Kinzhal“ and “Zircon“ in Kiev and the Kiev region, Russian forces struck targets of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, command posts of the Main Command of the Ground Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The ministry specified that among the targets hit during the massive strike on May 24 in Kiev and the Kiev region by the “Oreshnik“, “Iskander“, “Dagger“ and “Zircon“ systems, as well as by air-, sea- and land-based cruise missiles and strike drones, were targets of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, military infrastructure, as well as command posts of the Main Command of the Ground Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and other command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.