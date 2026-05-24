Israel has called on residents of 10 towns in southern Lebanon to leave their homes

The Israeli army has issued an urgent warning to residents of 10 towns in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh Governorate and the Bekaa Valley, asking them to leave their homes ahead of upcoming airstrikes.

A statement by a military spokesman, published in Arabic on X, said that Lebanese citizens should leave the dangerous areas that will be bombed, along with their families.

“The terrorist organization Hezbollah is violating the ceasefire and the Israeli army intends to respond decisively to these actions“, the statement stressed. “Anyone who is near fighters, their facilities or military equipment is putting their lives at risk.“

This morning, the Israeli air force struck 12 villages near the southern port of Tyre and in the mountainous region of Jezzine, where Hezbollah strongholds are located. According to the Naharnet news portal, at least five civilians were killed.