Trump: US to maintain naval blockade of Iran until deal is signed

Washington intends to maintain a naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed with Tehran. This was stated by US President Donald Trump.

„The blockade will remain in full force until a deal is reached, certified and signed“, he wrote on Truth Social. „Both sides must take their time and do everything right. There can be no mistakes!“

US President Donald Trump said that he has instructed his representatives not to rush into a deal with Tehran.

„The negotiations are proceeding in an organized and constructive manner and I have told my representatives not to rush into a deal. "Time is on our side," he wrote on Truth Social.