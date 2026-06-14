Zelensky: Trump told me it all started with Crimea and our weak leadership at the time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that he had agreed with his American counterpart Donald Trump to meet in Europe, where both leaders will attend the G-7 summit.

„I just spoke with the President of the United States of America – President Trump. I congratulated him on his birthday and on the Day of the American Army: today is two holidays in America, and we had a very good conversation“, Zelensky said.

According to him, they discussed many key topics – „about the war, its roots, diplomatic possibilities and the positions of our partners.“

„We talked for a long time. Very detailed. We have one wish for President Trump – “All Ukrainians want peace to finally be achieved, to achieve this success together with America, together with all our partners. This is the most important thing that we all want, and it is important that the American society fully supports our Ukrainian aspirations for a dignified peace – to support us in protecting ourselves from a Russian war“, the President noted.

He said that President Trump's words are “absolutely correct“ today, in particular “regarding our Crimea“, saying that “it all started with the annexation of Crimea by Russia and that if there had been strong leadership then, this whole war simply would not have happened“.

“I thanked the President of the United States of America for all the assistance that the United States has provided us.“ "We agreed to meet with him: in the coming days there will be G7 meetings in Europe and, of course, Ukraine and our defense, our opportunities for achieving peace will be among the main topics," the Ukrainian president added.

As UNIAN reported earlier, media reports have emerged that Trump and Zelensky may meet on the sidelines of the G7 working session. When asked whether a bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky is planned, a US official said the leaders "may meet on the sidelines." However, as of June 13, no bilateral meeting has been scheduled.

We also reported that at the G7 summit, the leaders will try to persuade Trump to reconsider his position on Russia. In addition, Europe wants to demonstrate to Trump its readiness to engage in dialogue with Moscow, while simultaneously tightening sanctions and increasing military support for Ukraine.

Politico noted that Ukraine is heading to the G7 with new trump cards in its arsenal. It has recently achieved success with its drones, stabilizing the front and expanding cooperation with its European partners. By doing so, Kiev and its allies hope to convince US President Trump to pay more attention to the war in Ukraine.