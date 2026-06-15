Military blockade of Iranian ports remains in force, US announces

The US blockade of Iranian ports remains in force pending the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement with Iran, scheduled for June 19, the US armed forces announced, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

"The military blockade of Iranian ports remains in force, restricting all inbound and outbound traffic from these ports", the statement said.

"Do not attempt to transit until explicitly instructed to do so," the military warns.

Bulgaria welcomes the announced agreement between the US and Iran to end the war and calls for its swift implementation, which should allow for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Ex.

The MFA points out that this is an important first step towards achieving a comprehensive and sustainable agreement, as well as a favorable opportunity to restore regional stability and build a sustainable security architecture in the region.

Bulgaria also expresses its appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of all participants, including Pakistan, Qatar and other mediators.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said he hopes the text of the agreement to end the war with Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz will be published this week, while negotiations on the details of the deal continue, Reuters reported earlier today.