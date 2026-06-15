Trump: Ships loaded with oil are leaving the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said today that a number of tankers loaded with oil are starting to leave the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"Ships are starting to leave the Strait of Hormuz, many of them loaded with oil. They are passing through the southern "corridor", which is completely safe, reliable and unused," Trump wrote on his social network "Truth Social".

Earlier, the United States and Iran announced a preliminary agreement after weeks of negotiations aimed at outlining a path out of the conflict.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said he hoped the text of the agreement to end the war with Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz would be published this week, while negotiations on the details of the deal continued, Reuters reported.

„We expect the Strait of Hormuz to be open for a long period of time and to be toll-free“, Vance told CNBC.

„That is exactly the issue that we will have to clarify in these technical negotiations. There are many important details that need to be clarified. We will sit down at the negotiating table, discuss them together and find a way forward,“ said the US vice president.

The United States and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The news brought relief to financial markets, although the implementation of the agreement may depend on an end to hostilities in Lebanon, and negotiations on Iran's nuclear program have been postponed until a later stage.

Although still a framework agreement, the deal is seen as one of the most significant breakthroughs yet towards resolving the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and shaken energy markets. The military action in Iran began with joint US-Israeli strikes on the country in February.

Vance said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would represent the Islamic Republic at the signing of the agreement in Switzerland on Friday. He said many of the details of the deal were still to be worked out.

The US vice president did not specify who would represent the US at the signing ceremony.