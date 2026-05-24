Russian missile penetrates underground parking lot in Kiev, burning cars

On the night of May 24, during a massive Russian attack on Kiev, one of the Russian missiles penetrated the underground parking lot of the “Trinity” residential complex in the Pechersk district. Footage distributed on social networks shows that some of the cars in the garage were burned.

In this regard, journalist Andrey Tsaplienko drew attention on his Telegram channel to the danger of hiding in parking lots during shelling.

„Hiding in parking lots is already dangerous: new footage of an underground parking lot of a residential complex in Kiev shows that it was penetrated by a missile – "it's literally broken through, there are destroyed cars," he wrote.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the Russians launched a massive attack on Kiev at night: The State Emergency Service showed the horrific consequences of the attack. Fires broke out in several areas of the city. Damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded.

The "Kvadrat" shopping center and the "Lukyanovsky" market in the capital burned down completely. A five-story residential building was also damaged in the attack; part of it collapsed. The windows were broken. In addition, the "Lukyanovskaya" metro station was damaged; the entrance to the lobby was partially destroyed.

Two people were killed and about a hundred were injured in Kiev as a result of the Russian attack. "It was a terrible night for Kiev... Now rescuers are extinguishing fires and clearing the rubble. Medics are providing assistance to the injured," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.