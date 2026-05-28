New strikes: US hits drone launch site in Iran, shoots down four drones VIDEO

US forces shot down four Iranian drones and hit a drone launch site, reported Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the American portal Axios and Israeli TV channel 12.

According to his source among US officials, “Iran used four kamikaze drones against a US merchant ship“. The statement specifies that “US military shot down the drones and hit another drone launch site on the ground before it could launch“.

Reuters reported earlier, citing a US official, that US forces hit “an Iranian military site that is posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz“.

In addition, US forces have intercepted and shot down several Iranian drones, the Reuters source added.