Umbrella: Washington Protects Prosecutors from Investigation of Delcy Rodriguez

The US administration has discreetly advised federal prosecutors in Miami, Florida, to refrain from investigating Venezuela's interim head of state Delcy Rodriguez, the Associated Press reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, Rodriguez has been investigated by the US Drug Enforcement Agency since at least 2018, but she has never been charged. The US Department of Justice told the Associated Press that “there is no ongoing investigation into Rodriguez that is being suspended”, but according to agency sources, the administration has ordered all potential investigations to be suspended to avoid destabilizing relations between Washington and Caracas. "Everyone was told to stop," one of the sources said.

In March, Reuters reported that the US administration was drafting an indictment against the Venezuelan presidential envoy to increase pressure on Caracas. The agency said the US Department of Justice had prepared possible charges of corruption and money laundering.

The US Department of Justice later denied the allegations.