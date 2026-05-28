Putin visits Kazakhstan, meets with President Tokayev

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Thursday.

Putin arrived in Astana last night for a state visit, his plane escorted by two Kazakh Air Force fighter jets. At the airport, the Russian president was greeted on the steps by Tokayev, along with an orchestra and children carrying Russian and Kazakh flags. A platoon of honor guards greeted him at the government terminal, while two helicopters flying Russian and Kazakh flags flew overhead.

After the ceremony at the airport, Putin and Tokayev went to the Kazakh leader's residence, where they held an informal, friendly, private lunch.

The visit will begin with an official welcoming ceremony at the Palace of Independence with the participation of an honor guard. Putin will also be greeted by a flyover of aircraft flying the Russian tricolor. The talks will begin with a private meeting between the two leaders and will continue in an expanded format.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders will discuss key aspects of the development of relations between the two countries in the political, trade-economic, military-technical, cultural-humanitarian and other areas. They will also exchange views on the most pressing regional and international issues.

The presidents will also be shown three video presentations and a plan for the ceremony of laying the capsule at the site of the future “Sirius“ educational center in Astana. After the talks, Putin and Tokayev will sign 16 documents, including a joint statement on the seven foundations of friendship and good neighborliness between peoples. The leaders will also exchange signed documents and make statements to the press.

The two presidents will also plant an oak tree on the Alley of Eternal Friendship between Russia and Kazakhstan in the center of Astana, a symbol of the strong historical and cultural ties between the countries. A state reception will then be held on behalf of Tokayev in honor of Putin's visit.

Putin will also participate in the fifth Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday. In his speech, he will assess the current level of digitalization and development of artificial intelligence globally and within the EAEU, and discuss Russia's efforts to implement artificial intelligence technologies.

He will also visit the forum's exhibition together with other leaders. The president will examine interactive displays dedicated to the achievements of each EAEU country in various economic sectors and the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

This is Putin's second state visit to Kazakhstan, and it is being held in violation of protocol. Usually, one such visit is carried out during each presidential term. This second state visit is intended to highlight the "unprecedentedly high level of relations between the two countries," RIA Novosti reports. Putin and Tokayev maintain close contacts, having held 38 personal meetings since the latter took office as president of Kazakhstan.

Russia is one of Kazakhstan's main trading partners, with trade turnover between the two countries reaching an estimated $29 billion in 2025. Over 23,500 enterprises with Russian participation operate in the republic, and over 70 major investment projects are being implemented in various sectors. The countries also work closely on environmental issues and nature conservation. In May, Russia donated four Amur tigers to the Kazakh people, which were brought to the Ile-Balkhash nature reserve. A video presentation dedicated to them will be shown to the leaders at the upcoming meeting between Putin and Tokayev in Astana.